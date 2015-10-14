Eat Fresh? Dead mouse found in Subway sandwich in Oregon

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Subway customer says he found a dead mouse in a sandwich at an Oregon restaurant.
Matt Jones says spotting the mouse at the Lincoln City restaurant last week was the funniest thing he ever saw — and the most disgusting.
He tells Portland's KGW-TV his friend wanted spinach on his sub. The employee scraped some from a bin and plopped it on the bread. There was shock on both sides of the counter.
Lincoln County health director Cheryl Connell says an inspector studied the rodent and the bin, and looked for droppings elsewhere in the restaurant. She says the rodent likely arrived in a bag of spinach.
Subway declined to identify its spinach supplier. It issued a statement saying the restaurant was thoroughly cleaned and the customer given a refund.
