Father says daughter, 21, killed in suburban Lake Worth plane crash

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The NTSB said at a Wednesday morning news conference that two people were killed, one in the aircraft and one on the ground, in yesterday's plane crash in suburban Lake Worth.

NTSB spokesman Daniel Boggs said the Piper Cherokee 180 originated from Orlando and was scheduled to land in Lantana.

There were no distress calls made from the aircraft, and the plane was completely destroyed. Boggs said the pilot was the owner of the aircraft, but his name has not been released.

They won't speculate on the cause but said they will be at the scene for two days. Investigators expect to remove the wreckage this afternoon.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has not confirmed how many people were killed, but a father says his 21-year-old daughter is among the victims. No information has been released on the pilot or any passengers.

The FAA, NTSB, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Medical Examiner are all involved in the investigation.

Around 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at the Mar Mak Colony Club mobile home park located in the 3200 block of Mar-Mak Drive.

Cap. Alberto Borroto with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two mobile homes caught fire when the plane crashed.

BREAKING: NTSB arriving NOW to investigate Tuesday's plant crash in suburban Lake Worth. @WPTVpic.twitter.com/6fHuckILTq — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewNRuiz) October 14, 2015

"They started an aggressive attack, brought it under control, kept exposures to a minimum to the two homes, no surrounding homes were affected," said Borroto.

A father of one of victims told WPTV that his 21-year-old daughter was living in one of the mobile homes where the crash occurred

Domingo Galicia, the father of one of the victims, said he was in the home when the plane plunged into his 21-year-old daughter's room.

"Banny, Banny, Banny, come here, come here," Domingo Galicia described how he tried to call his daughter, but he said he could only see smoke.

Galicia ran out of the home and never saw his daughter escape.

"I don't feel anything. I feel like I'm standing on air," said Galicia in Spanish.

His daughter, Banny Galicia, was sleeping in her bedroom when the plane hit. He spoke to her just 20 minutes before the crash. She said was tired and not in the mood to go school that evening.

"Banny was an incredible woman, very hard working, and studious," Galicia added in Spanish.

Officials say two families are being assisted by the Red Cross due to power outages caused by the plane crash.

"I just saw the plane go across the field sway side to side like sputtering for gas and all of a sudden drop. and then blew up," witness Arthur Grimes said.

There is no information on how the accident happened or the number of victims involved.

The FAA is on the scene to investigate the plane crash. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has turned the investigation over to FAA. One unit will be on the scene to assist FAA.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive to the crash site Wednesday.

The FAA issued this statement:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department in Florida advised the FAA that a small aircraft crashed into a mobile home park in Lake Worth shortly before 6 PM. They said that homes are on fire. We have no information about the aircraft or other details yet. We will update the statement when the new information is available.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to reports of a possible aircraft accident near Lake Worth Road and Mar Mak Dr.

It says responding crews reported a visible column of smoke from Lake Worth Road and callers reported a low flying aircraft.

First arriving crews reported a fully involved mobile home, however Fire Rescue has not confirmed that a plane crashed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Families and friends of victims at Lake Worth plane crash site pray together. pic.twitter.com/Jl9KkaIgtZ — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) October 14, 2015

More pics from the scene of small plane crash in suburban Lake Worth @WPTV pic.twitter.com/2h8PiTMV04 — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) October 13, 2015

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.