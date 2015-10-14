Target just made its credit card a lot safer

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Target is taking a bold step with its store credit cards.

The retailer is in the process of reissuing all its REDcard credit and debit cards to chip and PIN cards. This means customers will have to enter a PIN and not just a signature to complete a transaction.

Target suffered a massive date breach at the end of 2013, which exposed the personal information of up to 70 million shoppers.

A company spokesperson said in an email to CNNMoney that requiring card holders to enter a PIN "offers an additional layer of security to help protect against someone using the card if it is lost or stolen." Customers will be able to set their own PIN.

The retailer is in the process of sending out millions of new cards, and hopes to complete the process by next spring. The company offers three types of cards: credit and debit cards that are only accepted at Target, and a co-branded card through MasterCard that can be used outside the retailer.

Banks and retail stores have been busy upgrading their credit cards and point-of-sale systems to meet an October 1 deadline that shifted the liability of fraudulent payments. In the past, banks tended to be on the hook for any fake charges, but starting this month, the entity with lesser protection will be responsible for covering the charges.

Chip-enabled cards are safer than what's been in Americans' wallets. The new credit cards contain a micro-chip that creates a unique code for each transaction. Old cards hold payment data in the magnetic stripe, which is easy for thieves to steal, duplicate and put on fake cards.

Banks have been sending out new chip-enabled cards, but many Americans have still not received one. But even with the new cards, most issuers only require a signature upon check-out. Chip and PIN cards are common in Europe and are considered to be safer since the PIN helps protect a physically stolen card.

Target said all of its cash registers have been updated to accept chip-enabled cards and that the new process, which requires customers to insert their card instead of swiping it, has added just a couple of seconds to the check-out process as shoppers learn the new process.

