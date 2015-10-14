Man survives helicopter crash, 2 days afloat in lake before being rescued

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (CNN) -- Searchers have rescued a man who had been clinging to floating plants in a lake in Indonesia for more than two days after the helicopter in which he was traveling crashed into the water.

Fransiskus Subihardayan, 22, had stripped down to his underwear and entwined himself in the volcanic lake's water hyacinths in his efforts to keep afloat, said Bambang Supriyadi, an official from Indonesia's national search and rescue agency.

The other four people aboard the helicopter also survived the crash Sunday and had initially been in the water with Fransiskus, he told search and rescue officials. But they gradually became separated, leaving him hanging onto the hyacinths alone in Lake Toba, in North Sumatra province.

A search team found Fransiskus waving amid the plants early on Tuesday afternoon and took him to a local hospital. Supriyadi on Wednesday described the survivor's condition as weak but somewhat better than when he was first discovered.

He suffered no major injuries during his ordeal, with only some small sores on his feet, the official said.

Search continues in region's largest lake

Supriyadi said that initial investigations, including Fransiskus' account, indicate that the helicopter lost power when it hit turbulence over the lake.

It stayed afloat for a few minutes after hitting the water, allowing Fransiskus and the others on board to open a door and jump out.

About 800 searchers are taking part in the continuing hunt for the other four people who were on board the helicopter. The search teams include navy, police and army personnel as well as local residents.

The helicopter was on a local charter flight operated by the company that owns it, Penerbangan Angkasa Semesta. On board were a pilot, an engineer, Fransiskus and two other passengers.

Ringed by volcanic mountains and with a big island at its center, Lake Toba is the largest lake in Southeast Asia.

Journalist Rudi Madanir reported from Jakarta, and CNN's Jethro Mullen reported and wrote from Hong Kong. CNN's Kathy Quiano contributed to this report.

