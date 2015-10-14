4,000 Starbucks workers are going to college for free

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Looking for an affordable way to get a college degree? Get a job at Starbucks.

More than 4,000 baristas are already going to school for free, about a year after the company partnered with Arizona State University's online program to cover the cost of their tuition.

Full- and part-time employees who don't yet have a bachelor's degree are eligible. That's about 100,000 out of its 150,000 U.S. workers.

They don't have to study business or remain with the company after graduating.

The most popular degrees Starbucks workers are seeking are Psychology, Organizational Leadership, Health Sciences, Interdisciplinary Studies and Business, a company spokeswoman said. There is a customized retail business degree for those who do want to continue their career at Starbucks.

Tuition prices at ASU depend on the program, but can total about $15,000 a year. Those pursuing a business degree, for example, pay about $523 per credit. For eligible workers, ASU covers 42% of that cost and Starbucks picks up the rest, minus any other scholarships the employee receives.

About 200 Starbucks workers are set to finish their bachelor's degrees in May and about a dozen have already graduated because they had credits transfer from other programs.

Starbucks began offering two years of free college to workers in 2014 and later expanded it to cover four years.

The company plans to spend at least $250 million to help 25,000 employees graduate by 2025.

