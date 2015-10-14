Florida Gov. Rick Scott will ask Legislature for big tax cuts

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Familiar battles over tax cuts and health care could return during the 2016 session of the Florida Legislature.
Gov. Rick Scott and the state's two legislative leaders discussed some of their major priorities Wednesday at the annual legislative meeting held by The Associated Press.
Scott wants another large round of tax cuts, and he wants to boost spending on incentives used to lure new companies to the state.
The two Republicans in charge of the House and Senate say they support tax cuts, but they are unsure about whether they will cut taxes as deeply as Scott wants.
Senate President Andy Gardiner also said the Senate wants to overhaul how the state spends money on business incentives.
Both Gardiner and House Speaker Steve Crisafulli said a top priority in 2016 will be to create additional programs to assist families with disabled children. Legislators also expected to debate health care changes.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.