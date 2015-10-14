Jeremy Wayne Sumpter: Florida man gets year in prison for aiming pointer at helicopter

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- A man has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for aiming a laser pointer at a Tampa police helicopter.
A judge sentenced 31-year-old Jeremy Wayne Sumpter on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of aiming a laser at an aircraft.
Authorities say the helicopter crew was on routine patrol in February 2014 when they saw the laser dot on their aircraft four times. The officers spotted the source of the light and watched a man run inside a home.
The helicopter crew directed officers on the ground to the home, where they found Sumpter. During an interview, police say Sumpter admitted to destroying the pointer when he realized police had located his home.
