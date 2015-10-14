Mom of child left on Palm Beach County school bus very upset - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mom of child left on Palm Beach County school bus very upset

The parent of a special needs child, left alone on a Palm Beach County school bus, is opening up about this traumatic experience for her son.

Eva Palomino says she's upset because she feels school district officials are not taking the incident seriously.

She says no one has reached out to her regarding why her son was left alone on a school bus on Monday.

Palomino says he was alone for six hours not three, as the district first reported.

She says when she picked him up, she could tell he'd been crying and wet his pants.

"He is a special child and he regresses every time something happens to him he regresses; for me it’s difficult, I brought him to this country so he can progress so he can be better. Imagine if he had lost his life what would of happened to me? I wouldn’t be talking at this moment,” Palomino said.

The bus driver was fired Monday.

District officials say the aide who was on the bus may face disciplinary action.

Authorities say they are getting in touch with the mother today.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

