Palm Beach Co. teachers plan to sue over bonus program based on their high school SAT and ACT scores

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County teachers plan to sue the state over a bonus program they say is discriminatory. It’s called the Best and Brightest Teacher Scholarship Program, and it’s new this year.

Lawmakers allotted $44 million of the state’s budget to give teachers one-time bonuses. Teachers who have been evaluated as “highly effective” and scored at least in the 80th percentile of the SAT or ACT are eligible for up to $10,000.

The Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association’s president, Kathi Gundlach, says paying teachers based on standardized tests they took years ago is a bad idea.

“This in no way tells if you're a good teacher or you're a bad teacher,” she says. “It has nothing to do with it. Your test scores when you were in high school don't equate to anything at all."

Gundlach says dozens of teachers across Palm Beach County have reached out to her, upset about the program. Some, she says feel they’re being discriminated against.

Some of the area’s teachers went to high school in other countries, where they took tests other than the SAT and ACT. Those tests don’t count toward the bonus program. Gundlach argues in these teachers’ cases, the state is discriminating based on their countries of origin.

"We have some people from Cuba,” she explains. “They obviously didn't take the SAT or ACT. We have people from South America who obviously didn't take the test. They took other things.” She goes on to add, “We have local people who went to community college, and it wasn't a requirement at that time that you take the test."

Also according to Gundlach, many long-time teachers who took the SAT decades ago can no longer obtain copies of their scores, which are required as a part of the application for the bonus. She says when some older teachers requested their scores, they were told they’d been archived and that some of those archived results couldn’t be found.

The Palm Beach County Classroom Teacher’s Union hasn’t filed suit yet, but it is meeting with an attorney and plans to take legal action.

Gundlach says with Florida schools desperately in need of more education funding, she feels the $44 million set aside for the scholarship program could have been better spent.

"The hard part is every district could have used that money for something useful,” she says, “This is not useful."

In the Palm Beach County School District, 673 teachers, just 5 percent of all teaching staff, applied for the scholarship. PBCSD and other districts across the state have until December to review applications and determine which teachers meet the bonus program’s qualifications. Districts will then submit a list of eligible teachers to the state, and they will receive their bonuses by spring.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.