Family and friends talk about Banny, who died after a plane crashed into her home

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A father is wiping away the tears after losing his youngest child-- Banny Galicia. He says he tried to find his 21-year-old daughter when the plane crashed into their home Tuesday afternoon. Domingo Galicia said he called out to his daughter, "Banny, Banny, Banny come on, but nothing."

Her sister, Juri, is also in shock. She says before the crash, her sister wasn't feeling well. Banny decided to stay home instead of going to her college class. Through a translator she told us, "She had a happy life and she had lots of friends."

Her friend Stephanie Martin remembers the times the two spent together with other friends. "We went back last year to take a picture at the same spot." The two met when they were in middle school. "We met in 7th grade in art class and our friendship grew from there."



The friends were inseparable. Now, instead of sharing their pictures, Stephanie and the Galicia family are dealing with the sorrow of losing a loved one. Stephanie said, "The last time that I talked to her was the night before and I never thought that would be the last time."

Family members say there will be a prayer vigil Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in Lake Worth.

