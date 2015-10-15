Dan Shalloway: Pilot remembered for 'living life to its fullest'

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. - While the FAA has yet to, officially, confirm the identity of the pilot on board the plane that crashed into a Lake Worth mobile home, family, friends and colleagues of 64-year-old Dan Shalloway are left mourning.

Shalloway is now being remembered as a family guy whose career has had lasting impacts.

Palm Springs land developer director Kim Glas-Castro points to a Facebook picture of the pilot, she called a colleague and friend.

"I've worked with him for 20 years, but in the past 6 months I got to know him personally because our daughters play volleyball together," she told NewsChannel 5.

News of Dan Shalloway’s death came early this morning.

"It's shocking," said Glas-Castro.

While the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have yet to confirm the identity of the pilot who crashed into a suburban Lake Worth mobile home Tuesday evening, friends and family confirm, 64-year-old Dan Shalloway was the single person on board.

Shalloway, of Palm Beach Shores, was coming home after a business trip in Orlando. On Wednesday, Town of Palm Beach Shores Mayor, John Workman, spoke on behalf of his family.

"It’s just tragic. He loved to fly. He was a good pilot. We talked about flying together,” he said.

A licensed pilot since 2012, Shalloway loved being in the air but water is where this career engineer made his biggest contribution, encouraging the state to buy rocks pits to store water

"He was very intelligent, ahead of his time in thinking," said Glas-Castro who worked with Shalloway on several development projects over the years.

Shalloway was a local who's who, he also dabbled in land development, real estate and was co-founder of Machine Gun America, an Orlando-based tourist attraction.

On Wednesday, the company issued a statement, saying in part, “Everyone at Machine Gun America is deeply saddened by the tragic events of yesterday that took the life of our co-founder Dan Shalloway. Dan loved to fly, was an engineer by trade, actively involved in politics and passionate about his community.”

Those who knew him also say Dan was most devoted to his family, a wife, son and 10-year-old daughter, now forced to say goodbye too soon.

“This is a tough one. He'll be missed," said Glas-Castro.

Dan Shalloway’s family issued the following statement late Wednesday afternoon.

"We are all deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Dan. He was more than just a wonderful husband & loving father - he was a tremendous leader, consummate mentor, and exceptional entrepreneur.

He prided himself on taking care of his family and purposed all of his time and energy to ensure his family and friends were well taken care of. He loved to experience life and lived it to his fullest.

We will miss his jokes, story-telling, and most of all his infectious laugh & contagious smile. All who knew Dan loved & respected him."

He leaves behind his wife of 12 years, Lisa, 10 year-old daughter Gina, and 31 year-old son Eric.

The family will release details regarding services and a celebration of his life in coming days.



Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.