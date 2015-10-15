Computer outage brings slowdown to U.S. airports

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing systems at entry airports into the United States experienced a 90-minute outage on Wednesday, an agency spokesperson said.

International travelers were processed using other procedures until systems returned, the spokesperson said.

"At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature," the spokesperson said.

The outage affected airports across the country. A spokesman for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said incoming passengers there were affected, noting three-quarters of 100 people who arrived on a British Airways flight were processed via manual paperwork.

The Seattle-Tacoma airport and the Metro Washington Airports Authority confirmed automated passport kiosks were down during the outage.

Erin Prince, a corporate executive, ran into troubles with her United flight when coming back from London on Wednesday. Her direct flight to Maryland was replaced by a layover in Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Airport staff couldn't rely on quick computer checks and were forced to comb through passenger records manually, she said. What would have been a three-minute stop in Newark turned into a 30-minute wait in line.

"There was considerable confusion," she told CNNMoney. "The staff were calm and polite, but it appeared they had limited information as well."

- CNN's Pamela Brown, Dave Alsup and CNNMoney's Jose Pagliery contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

