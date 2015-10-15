Rescued manatee released back into wild after recovering

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- A manatee that was rescued from a storm drain in downtown Fort Lauderdale has been released back into the wild after spending five months recovering in the Miami Seaquarium.
Several media outlets report that the firefighters who helped rescue "Piper" the manatee in May also set her free Wednesday morning into the waters along Fort Lauderdale's George English Park.
During Piper's initial rescue, cranes and fire engines helped pull the 300-pound manatee from the 15-foot-deep pipe. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission then took the 1-year-old manatee to the Miami Seaquarium for medical evaluation. She had scrapes and abrasions on her face, flippers and body.
Veterinarian Maya Rodriguez says Piper has recovered and gained more than 200 pounds.
The Florida Department of Transportation is working on preventing future incidents.
