Homeless pit bull who made his own bed in shelter gets forever home in Ohio

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

KETTERING, Ohio - A homeless pit bull who made his claim to fame by showing the world that he could fold his own blanket now has a forever home.

The YouTube video showing Rush make his bed was posted from an Ohio adoption center on Oct. 1.

A loving family came and picked him up 8 days later.

And those new owners were brought to him by destiny, according to an updated video posted by the adoption center, called SICSA Pet Adoption Center out of Kettering, Ohio.

Rush's new parents lost their dogs earlier this year and they weren't sure if they were ready to adopt a new one.

But when Angela Wallace saw the video of him making his bed online, she just couldn't resist. And her husband certainly wasn't going to be the one to stop her.

It was a Cincinnati Bengals billboard that sealed the deal for them, though.

On the way to meet Rush, the couple saw a sign that read "Rush to be there." That's all the proof they needed.

On Facebook, Wallace thanked the center for bringing Rush into her family.

"On behalf of Rush, we cannot thank SISCA enough—not only what they have done for our family but for all the animal/human lives they touch!" she wrote. "Fingers crossed that Rush doesn't dump us on his way to the top!"

