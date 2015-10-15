Florida mom believes Motrin nearly killed her daughter

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Riley Brown is a happy, smart, silly 8-year-old girl.



“She makes friends everywhere she goes. She’s a sweetheart,” said her mother Kristen Brown.



But under her hat and behind her sunglasses, there have been years of pain.



“She’s a miracle. Just the fact that she survived alone is a miracle,” said Brown.



In 2010, when Riley was just 3-year-old, she fought for her life for a month after developing a condition known as Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS).



The allergic reaction can leave victim’s looking like they’ve been severely burned.



“She ended up losing over 30 percent of her skin and the outer layer of all of her organs and it ended up leaving her blind in one eye and severely sensitive to the sun,” said Brown.



That sensitivity is why Riley wears the hat and sunglasses and why her friends at school often shield her from the sun when they walk outside.



According to the Mayo Clinic, SJS is usually a reaction to medication or infection.



And even after losing a multi-million lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, Riley’s mom insists Children’s Motrin caused her little girl’s condition.



“There’s no doubt in my mind,” she said.



She wants others to be aware of the early symptoms including mouth and eye pain. In addition, she wants drug makers to acknowledge the connection.



“Currently the FDA doesn’t require people to report adverse events to medication. If we could get that to happen, and there’s a petition out there to mandate this, then at least we would have real numbers and people might be willing to do research. We are not holding drug companies accountable,” said Brown.



The makers of Children’s Motrin, who have lost similar lawsuits, sent WFTS-TV a statement saying they “sympathize with the Brown family.”



And “SJS is a very rare condition, the cause of which is difficult to ascertain,” they wrote.



Riley will continue to have her difficulties, but her mom says her strength keeps her going.



“She doesn’t use any of what happened to her as a crutch to stop her. She told me last night that she wants to be president.”

Click here for more information on SJS.

Complete statement from McNeil Consumer Healthcare:



We sympathize with the Brown family for what they have been through. McNeil Consumer Healthcare Division acted appropriately, responsibly and in the best interests of patients regarding Children’s MOTRIN®. Over decades and millions of uses, ibuprofen, the active ingredient in Children’s MOTRIN®, has proven safe and effective when used as directed for the treatment of minor aches, pains and fever.



It is important to note that Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS) is a very rare condition, the cause of which is difficult to ascertain.



We remain committed to providing consumers with safe and effective over-the-counter medicines and recommend consumers always read and follow the product label.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.