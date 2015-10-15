Technology has turned the office copy machine into a digital storage unit full of personal data

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Nearly every copy machine made in the last dozen years contains a hard drive. A fact many users never think about.

Technology has turned this office staple into a digital hard drive full of sensitive information and zero security.

The capability is no longer just the image goes directly from the document to another piece of paper. Now every copy, scan and email is all captured and stored onto the copy machine's hard drive.

Data security expert Bobby Dominguez says the problem isn't new. The reality is that these devices have very little security built into them.

At an electronic recycling facility in Tampa, no hard drive leaves in one piece. A giant magnet erases most of the data then a separate machine crushes the drive.

But what about the majority who don't use a professional recycling facility? WFTS-TV spoke with three data security experts and none of them were confident that businesses are doing enough to secure office copy machines.

Manufacturers offer encryption and security software often for an additional few hundred dollars but Archive Corporation vice president Marjorie Baker bets only about 10 percent of employers take preventative measures.

Think about your own personal information. It's not unusual for employees to use the office machine to run off copies or scan and email their own personal documents.

Some of these hard drives hold up to 20,000 documents. The biggest risk comes when the company decides to lease or buy a new machine without having the hard drive removed from the old device and either wiped clean or destroyed.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.