Breast feeding mom says she was disciplined for pumping breast milk during class

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

WESTLAND,Mich. (WXYZ) - There is nothing Ashley McPherson would not do for her 4-month-old son Austin, including around the clock pumping for the breast milk fed baby.

The doting mother is a student at Henry Ford Community College who hopes to get certified to become a nurse’s assistant.

The 20-year-old told 7 Action News in Detroit that one of her classes lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One day, toward the end of September, she decided to pump her milk during class, in the back of the room, after her breasts became engorged and painful.

“I wasn’t flaunting,” said Ashley. “I was covered from head to knee basically. The lab coat was pretty big. It covers your whole body.”

According to Ashley, at one point in front of other students her female instructor told her, “Your boobs were all lopsided.”

Ashley said later that instructor approached the new mom with a Discipline Behavior Form, telling her pumping in class was inappropriate.

The instructor ordered her to sign the form.

“And [she said] I should have known not to do that and I told her 'No, I’m allowed to.' I was completely covered, nobody told me they were uncomfortable and she started getting into my face,” said Ashley. “She said since you are not going to be signing this, this is borderline sexual harassment.”

A school spokesperson said the instructor showed Ashley a private room where she could pump, but the next day, Ashley decided to pump in the classroom instead.

According to Ashley the room was locked and no one had a key.

The college is currently reviewing the situation.

They released this statement:

The instructor waited until the class ended to discuss the situation with the student and again provide information about where she could pump in private and without distraction. The student at that time claimed Michigan Law permits her to pump in public. The college is currently reviewing the situation. We are very respectful of all of our students and work hard to provide a quality and accommodating environment for them to learn and grow. In fact, our mission puts students front and center and we measure our success by the success our students achieve in their careers and lives.

Ashley, who hopes to provide for her son by becoming a nurse one day, told 7 Action News she is being told she has to sign this form or she will be suspended.

Now, the mom’s and her bouncing baby boy’s futures are up in the air.

“I felt discriminated against,” said Ashley. "I felt belittled how they were talking to me. They were knocking down my character. They were treating me like I was a criminal."

She adds that with long class hours, she was just trying to keep up her milk so she can feed her child.

Meanwhile, her certification is limbo, so it is not clear whether she will become a nurses assistant.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.