Date set for court to hear arguments on missing evidence in Seth Adams' case

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A high profile lawsuit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, by the family of an unarmed man who was shot by a deputy, will resume on Friday November 13 when a judge will decide on possible sanctions against the Sheriff’s Office.
Undercover deputy, Sergeant Michael Custer shot and killed 24-year-old Seth Adams in May 2012 in front of the Adams’ family home and garden shop in Loxahatchee.
The family filed suit against Custer, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office claiming the shooting was unjustified.
Attorneys for the family say the Sheriff’s Office failed to preserve critical evidence including the deputy’s cell phone, computer and emails relating to the case.
Judge Donald Middlebrooks called for the hearing after blasting PBSO for losing the deputy’s cell phone and destroying his laptop.
During the evidentiary hearing the court will hear arguments from both sides and decide if or how to sanction the Sheriff’s Office.
