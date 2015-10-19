Remains found where man told deputies he buried girlfriend

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay area deputies believe they've found a woman's remains after her former boyfriend agreed to disclose their location as part of a plea agreement.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports finding skeletal remains Friday morning in an area of Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island where 45-year-old William Cumber led deputies Wednesday. Cumber pleaded no contest Thursday to the murder of Sabine Musel-Buehler. He faces 20 years for the slaying and is already serving 13 years for a previous arson conviction.
Cumber admitted in court to killing Musel-Buehler in November 2008.
Despite authorities never finding a body, Cumber was charged with the murder in 2012. His trial was scheduled to begin next month.
Before her death, Musel-Buehler had been a co-owner of Haley's Motel, located near the area where Cumber led deputies.
An autopsy is needed to confirm the remains' identity.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.