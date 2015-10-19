Skydiver dies in Sebastian on Saturday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Skydiver dies in Sebastian on Saturday

SEBASTIAN, Fla. -- A skydiver died Saturday morning near Sebastian.

Police say the man died just after 11 o'clock.

The skydiver landed across from Dale Winbrow Park.

Police have not released the victim's name.

A preliminary investigation indicates the accident may have been caused by a malfunction with his parachute.

Longtime friend Bill Flynn, was aboard the same plane as the victim.

"Today's been a rough day because I lost a mentor a friend," said Flynn, who's known the victim for 25 years. "[He was a] very social guy, very nice to talk to very friendly. I'm gonna miss him."

Today, the school Skydive Sebastian remained open in memory of the victim. 

"He would have wanted us to go on because he loved the sport," said Flynn. 

Authorities are searching for his parachute. If you locate it, please turn it in to local law enforcement or call the Sebastian Police Department dispatch at 772-589-5233.

Personnel with SkyDive Sebastian, the skydive school at the airport, said the man was an experienced jumper with his own gear and was a regular at SkyDive Sebastian.

"He died doing something he loved and he was amongst friends," said Flynn, who says his friend has 50 years of skydiving experience.

