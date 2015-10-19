Family: Man shot, killed by Palm Beach Gardens police is local drummer

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

Wendy's, Whataburger pile on insults for IHOP's 'IHOb' name change

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A Palm Beach Gardens officer shot and killed a man early Sunday morning on the southbound ramp of Interstate 95, but the circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

Palm Beach Gardens police said at about 3:15 a.m., one of its officers shot a man driving on the I-95 southbound exit ramp onto PGA Boulevard.

Investigators are not releasing the man's name, but a local pastor said the man killed was Corey Jones, 31, of Boynton Beach.

The brother of Corey Jones also confirmed the identity of his sibling. Late Sunday afternoon, the brother said PBSO deputies came to his home to tell him Jones was shot by a Palm Beach Gardens police officer.

Brother says Corey Jones played in various bands - gigs in downtown West Palm and Delray. Fam devastated @WPTV pic.twitter.com/YZ9nSJekkH — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 19, 2015

The family provided WPTV with photos of Jones. His brother said that Corey called him early Sunday morning after his vehicle broke down on the side of I-95, saying he needed a tow truck.

Family members said Jones is a drummer who played in various bands and churches in the area.

Gardens police is not commenting on what led up to the shooting. Police have not confirmed the identity of the person who was shot or the family's statements.

The family says they are frustrated with police because they just want answers.

Fam says musician shot & killed by Gardens police officer also worked as prop appraiser for housing authority @WPTV pic.twitter.com/85CrxrKLx5 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 19, 2015

PBSO will be working along with the state attorney's office to determine whether the shooting was justified.

Detectives say it may take several months to complete the investigation.

The investigation has been turned over to PBSO. The Palm Beach Garden's police officer involved is on paid administrative leave.

