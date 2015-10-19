Pet of the Week Jeffy

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Jeffy. He's a 6-year-old 65 lb. male mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Jeffy:

Hey there, my name is Jeffy, and it's a pleasure to meet you! Just so you know, I'm one friendly guy, and not only to people, but to other dogs too! I get along great with them. I'm so sweet that I'm a very gentle player. I try not to get too rowdy! I enjoy being on my best behavior. However, sometimes my excitement and happiness can get in my way, and I can't help but jump up and say hello. I know it's not exactly polite to greet people like that, but sometimes I just can't resist showing my love. Another thing you may want to know about me is that I have bounds of energy! Because of that, I'm sure I'd make a great running buddy for someone out there. What do you say? Are you in need of one? If you take me home with you, I promise I'll never leave your side!

