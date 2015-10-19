Amazon sues more than 1,000 sellers of 'fake' product reviews

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Amazon is expanding its campaign against fake product reviews posted on its website.

The online reseller is suing more than 1,000 people who are "misleading Amazon's customers" by selling "fake reviews of products," according to a complaint the company filed in a Seattle court on Friday.

The lawsuit targets account holders on Fiverr.com, a marketplace for odd-jobs where "gigs" are sold for $5 and up. Amazon doesn't know who is behind the accounts so lists them all as "John Doe" in the suit.

Amazon sued several websites in April for selling false reviews. It said most of those sites have been shut down, and it described the new suit against individual reviewers as the next step.

"Most of the defendants offer positive or 5-star reviews for Amazon sellers' products. Indeed, many encourage the Amazon seller to create the text for their own reviews," the complaint reads.

Amazon's terms of use ban fake reviews, and it's suing for breach of contract and violating Washington's consumer protection laws.

Court documents say Amazon conducted an "extensive investigation" into the Fiverr users. It claims some tried to dodge Amazon.com's review controls by posting from different accounts and IP addresses.

"In at least one instance, the seller of a 'Verified Review' was willing to receive an empty envelop, not the product itself, simply to create a shipping record," the court filing says.

Fiverr declined to say whether it will cooperate in the case but said "we actively remove services that violate our terms of use"

"The challenge of merchants soliciting illegitimate reviews is one that faces all marketplaces and online platforms," Fiverr said in a statement. "In fact, in our own marketplace we restrict reviews to only those who we can verify have actually purchased a service."

Amazon spokesperson Julie Law said the company uses "a number of mechanisms to detect and remove the small fraction of reviews that violate our guidelines."

"We terminate accounts that abuse the system and we take legal action," Lew said.

