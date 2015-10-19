Disney lets it go, donates 'Frozen' costumes to Florida kids - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Disney lets it go, donates 'Frozen' costumes to Florida kids

picture by ORLANDO SENTINEL TWITTER picture by ORLANDO SENTINEL TWITTER

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- It may be a "Frozen" Halloween across parts of central Florida, thanks to Disney's large donation of costumes to area school children.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Disney needed space for new stock in its warehouses, so it donated costumes from the 2013 Oscar-winning movie to schools in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Polk counties.

The costumes are being delivered to students in October as incentives for literacy and good behavior.

Disney says the donations are an opportunity to find good homes for items that are being discontinued.

The company didn't say just how big the donation was. But the Sentinel reported that Polk County received 18 pallets containing 8,600 costumes. Osceola County got 47 pallets and Lake County received 21 pallets.

The costumes retail for $64.95 each.

