Prayer service held for Corey Jones

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

With heavy hearts and many unanswered questions, family and friends of the man shot and killed by a Palm Beach Gardens police officer gathered for an impromptu prayer service.

Palm Beach Gardens Police say an on-duty police officer shot and killed Corey Jones, 31, Sunday morning.

The department says officer Nouman Raja was in an unmarked car and plain clothes when he stopped to investigate a car on the off-ramp of I- 95 southbound and PGA Boulevard around 3 a.m. The police department says Jones was armed when he confronted the officer.

Our news partner, The Palm Beach Post, is reporting a source says Jones had a gun, but didn't know Raja was a police officer. The source says Raja was working burglary surveillance in the area when he confronted Jones.

"I can't explain it. It just hurt man. It's like a part of me is gone," said Sylvester 'Tre' Banks III, Jones' cousin.

Playing music at church won't ever be the same for Banks.



"Growing up watching him play the drums. I watched him. He taught me everything I know," said Banks in tears.

He described his older cousin as a big brother and one of the best drummers in Palm Beach County.

"It was incredible. It touched you. It moved you. It made you feel a certain type of way. Made you want to do better," said Banks as he described how good Jones was on the drums.

Jones beat the drums for the last time Saturday. After playing a gig with his band the Future Prezidents, Jones' car broke down on the way home off I-95 and PGA Boulevard.



"I'm pretty sure he tried to call me and that's what hurts so bad, cause I was right up the street," said Banks.



Band members, friends, and family gathered to pray for strength at Bible Church of God in Boynton Beach, the church Jones grew up in.



"Just really sad for Corey's family. They lost an amazing person, a really special human being and my heart goes out to them more than anything," said Boris Simeonov, who is the lead singer of the band Jones played the drums for.



"It's a big blow, a big blow. It hurt man. It hurts so bad," added Banks.



WPTV has been asking the Palm Beach Gardens if they did find a gun at the scene, but we have not received an answer. Requests for information are being directed to the city clerk. We have called into the Palm Beach Gardens' Mayor's Office.

Palm Beach Gardens Police have not described the encounter between Jones and Officer Raja. Raja has been placed on paid administrative leave.

