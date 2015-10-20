Another set of Florida drivers sent wrong licenses

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - For the second time in two weeks, more than a thousand Florida motorists who paid $27 to update their driver's licenses have instead been sent new licenses with their old address.
The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has blamed outdated computer equipment for the error, which has now affected nearly 10,000 drivers in the state.
The Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee bureau reports that the department said Monday that 1,402 drivers were mailed flawed licenses after paying on Oct. 8 or Oct. 9 to change their drivers' licenses online to reflect a current address.
The state mailed the new licenses with the old address listed on the license. Two weeks ago, the state said 8,567 people had the same experience.
The state says it will mail corrected licenses for free.
Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.