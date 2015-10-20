Corey Jones' family and boss 'in a state of disbelief'

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Corey Jones longtime boss at the Delray Beach Housing Authority said she was "in a state of disbelief" learning the 31 year old was shot and killed by a Palm Beach Gardens police officer.

"He respected everyone. I can't imagine what could have happened that would cause the police officer to be threatened by Corey. Corey was not a threat to anyone," Delray Beach Housing Authority CEO Dorothy Ellington said.

Palm Beach Gardens Police say an unmarked officer shot and killed Jones early Sunday morning along Interstate 95. The officer, identified as Nouman Raja, just started with the department earlier this year and was in plain clothes.

"For him just to be gunned down like that...it really hurts. My nephew was just broken down on the side of the road," Jones' uncle Frederick Banks said.

The staff at the Delray Beach Housing Authority where Jones worked for eight years was heartbroken on Monday.

"We have lost a very, very good soul. A wonderful human being. I don't know that anyone can come up with anything bad to say about Corey," Ellington said.

A prayer service was held at Jones' church in Boynton Beach.

His grandfather is the longtime pastor of the Bible Church of God.

Over one hundred people packed the congregation on Monday evening to pray for the family.

"I love cops. I have nothing against the cops but when people do things...when cops do things that are wrong....I think there needs to be some justice done," Jones' uncle said.





Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.