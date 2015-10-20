Cops: Palm Beach thieves left name in gallery guestbook

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman left the woman's name and telephone number in the guestbook of a Palm Beach art gallery before stealing about $6,000 worth of jewelry.
Palm Beach police say 24-year-old Megan Ohara and 19-year-old David Ziskowski took a bracelet and a ring Sunday from the Attila JK exhibition at the ICFA Gallery.
They were spotted a short time later at a nearby grocery, and police reported finding the jewelry in the woman's purse.
Officers found multiple fake email addresses and at least one obscene drawing in the gallery's guestbook. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that two of the fake emails included the name "Meg" and one included Ohara's phone number.
Ohara and Ziskowski were arrested and charged with grand theft. Jail records didn't list attorneys.
