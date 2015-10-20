Study: Chemical found in nail polish is possible hormone disruptor

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
A chemical found in nail polish was detected in the bodies of women who voluntarily painted their fingernails as part of a study conducted by Duke University and EWG researchers.
Triphenyl phosphate, or TPHP, was found in eight of 10 polishes tested by the researchers, and detected in all of the study participants who painted their nails, according to the report issued by Duke and EWG. It is also used in plastics manufacturing.
Researchers said these results are compelling evidence that TPHP enters the body through nail polish, and "are troubling because a growing body of scientific data from other studies indicates that TPHP causes endocrine disruption, meaning that it interferes with normal hormone functioning," the report said. "In animal studies, it has caused reproductive and developmental irregularities."
TPHP has also been called "TPP" in some studies.
EWG's Skin Deep database lists 49 percent of 3,000 nail polishes tested as containing TPHP. The report said some polishes contain the chemical but do not disclose it.