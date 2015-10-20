Former Gov. Charlie Crist announces run for Congress

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist is running for Congress as a Democrat in an attempt to return to politics after losing a U.S. Senate bid in 2010 and the governor's race last year.
Crist made the announcement Tuesday in his hometown of St. Petersburg.
Crist served as governor from 2007 until 2011 but decided to run for Senate instead of seeking a second term. He dropped out of the Republican primary after falling behind to eventual winner Marco Rubio and ran as an independent.
He later registered as a Democrat and challenged Republican Gov. Rick Scott last year, losing in a close election after Scott pumped about $13 million into his campaign in the final week. Crist hopes to replace U.S. Rep. David Jolly, who is running for Senate.
Farrington reported from Tallahassee, Florida.
