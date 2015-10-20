9-year-old boy arrested after hitting, threatening his 11-year-old sister, Lee County deputy says

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a 9-year-old southwest Florida boy faces multiple charges after striking his sister in the head with his hands and a television remote and brandishing a butcher knife in front of his sister and grandmother.
Lee County Sheriff's deputies were called to the home Monday night while the grandmother was watching the boy and his 11-year-old sister.
The 71-year-old woman told deputies the boy got upset and tried to pull her to the ground.
The News-Press reports the boy put down the knife after his sister called 911. The sister later told deputies she called them to scare the boy, not to get him in trouble.
Deputies say the boy appeared remorseful.
But he was charged with aggravated assault and battery. He'll appear in court in November.
