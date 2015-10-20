SunTrust Bank robbed in Boca Raton

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A man who did little to hide his identity is wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Boca Raton Monday, according to police.
The suspect robbed the SunTrust Bank at 6653 Jog Road around 4 p.m., police said.
They described him as a white man with a muscular build in his 30s. He is about 6' tall and weighs around 225 pounds. Police said he has a scar on the left side of his neck, wore jeans, dark shoes and a dark baseball cap with the word 'Bauer' on it. He also had on a gray T-shirt with the word 'Hurley' on it, police said.
According to investigators he handed a teller a note demanding large bills.
He did not appear to be armed.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is urged to contact. Detective Scott Hanley at (561) 338-1344 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.
