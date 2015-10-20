WATCH: Man runs onto tarmac at Denver International Airport tryi - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WATCH: Man runs onto tarmac at Denver International Airport trying to stop missed flight

DENVER - Video released Tuesday shows a man running onto the tarmac, trying to stop the flight he missed.

Prosecutors say Marc Rehmar pushed open a secure emergency exit door on a concourse at Denver International Airport on August 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Rehmar ran out on the ramp area and tried to stop a plane while it was being pushed back from the gate, prosecutors said.

The door triggered an alarm and airport employees and Denver police responded. Rehmar was arrested.

The Denver Post reported that Rehmar had missed a flight to his 40th high school reunion in Ohio.

Monday, Rehmar pleaded guilty to tampering and endangering the public transport. Under a plea bargain, he was sentenced to two years probation and 100 hours of community service.

