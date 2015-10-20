Personnel file of Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja released

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A personnel file has just been released on the Palm Beach Gardens policeman involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting that took the life of Corey Jones, a local drummer.
The Atlantis Police Chief says he hired Raja out of the academy in 2008.
The chief says by the time he left the Atlantis Police Department after 7 years in April he was a patrol sergeant. He resigned in good standing to take a job in Palm Beach Gardens.
“We put everybody through an extensive background check, they go before an oral board, they're ranked by 4 to 5 personnel and then we hire the people that we feel are best fit for the job,” said Atlantis Police Chief Robert Mangold.
“Ever have any disciplinary issues with him?” he was asked. “If we did it was very minor; I don't recall any right off hand but usually after 7 or 8 years somebody stubs their toe at least once,” the chief said.
Raja is an adjunct instructor at Palm Beach Community College but on administrative leave.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.