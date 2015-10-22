Jacksonville officer accused of beating son with plastic hanger

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- A Jacksonville sheriff's officer is accused of spanking her son with a plastic coat hanger.
Undersheriff Pat Ivey says 37-year-old Erica Nicole McRae was arrested Tuesday and is charged with child abuse. Ivey says the arrest followed an Oct. 12 incident that the child told someone at school about.
The Florida Times-Union reports McRae has decided to go on leave without pay for the duration of the investigation.
According to Ivey, the child was disciplined for misbehaving at school and was struck multiple times with the plastic hanger.
Authorities say the boy had visible bruises on the forearms and thighs. The child's age wasn't provided.
The officer's discipline record shows citizen complaints in 2006 and 2010 and vehicle accidents in July 2013 and in September.
