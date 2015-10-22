Palm Beach Gardens ready to accommodate peaceful protest for Corey Jones

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

The eyes of Palm Beach County -- and many across the nation – are focused on Palm Beach Gardens Thursday morning.

A peaceful protest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to oppose the fatal shooting of Corey Jones. The city says it is prepared to accommodate this demonstration.

There will be a podium and microphone provided – as well as water and bathrooms. Police will also be out helping with traffic control.

Palm Beach County school spokeswoman Kathy Burstein said there will be increased security at Palm Beach Garden High School on Thursday.

In a statement Wednesday, the city says it acknowledges the grief the family and many in the community are feeling.

Last Sunday Jones was near his car on an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Palm Beach Gardens. The family says the car was broken down.

Jones was approached by Officer Nouman Raja, who was wearing plain clothes and driving an unmarked car.

A confrontation ensued, ending with Jones being shot and killed by Raja.

A city spokesperson said she isn’t sure how big the crowd will be, but they are preparing for a large turnout.



Jones’ family is scheduled to attend the protest after a news conference is held at the Palm Beach County Courthouse at 9 a.m. in West Palm Beach.

Stay with FOX 29 and WFLX.com for coverage of these events on Thursday.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.