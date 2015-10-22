Palm Beach County State Attorney releases statement in Corey Jon - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach County State Attorney releases statement in Corey Jones death

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has released a statement in connection with the officer-involved shooting of Corey Jones:

"As State Attorney, my office is conducting an independent and thorough investigation of the death of Corey Jones, as we do in all officer involved shooting deaths.  This is in addition to the investigation underway by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.  We intend to fulfill our responsibilities of fairness and transparency under the law and to the community. 

Governor Rick Scott has offered the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) during our investigation.  We appreciate the Governor’s offer and have spoken with FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen about this matter. We routinely exchange information with FDLE and our working relationship with FDLE continues to be strong.    

I extend my deepest condolences to the Jones family for their tragic loss.  I have spoken with their representatives to meet with the family soon."

Members of the black legislative caucus have called for an independent investigation into the death.


State Representative Ed Narain, a Tampa Democrat, says an independent review is needed because the police delayed notifying Jones' family or releasing details of his death.

"It is these types of delays and the lack of evidence that continue to create distrust between communities of color and local police departments. It is a source of anguish and frustration for black people nationwide, and legislative action and enforcement appears to be the only proper remedy," St. Rep. Narain said. 

News Service Florida contributed to this report.

