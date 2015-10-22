Palm Beach County woman chosen by Virginia artist to be the face of an artificial reef

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Virginia artist is making an artificial reef to sit off the coast of Palm Beach. The reef will be shaped like a mermaid, with the face of a Palm Beach County woman.

The artist's name is Thomas McDonald.

"I work at a women's health clinic in Roanoke, Virginia. I'm very familiar with breast cancer, I've had people with breast cancer in my family. So I just thought of the idea, since it's October, let's go ahead and find someone with breast cancer and make her the face of the mermaid," Thomas says.

Through his connections in Palm Beach County, he connected with Andrea Torrente, who lives in the Loxahatchee area.

Andrea is fighting cancer for the third time.

"Fighting this disease every day... and to get a call that 'You're going to be a model for a statue that will be there for years.' It makes a difference. It lifts your spirits," Andrea says.

"People always told me 'You have the figure of a mermaid.' So it was like 'Yes!' I'm going to be that mermaid that everyone said I'm shaped like," she adds.

Andrea starts chemotherapy treatments next week.

"It sucks the life out of you," she says of the treatment sessions.

But she says she continues to fight against the disease for her teenage daughter.

"You feel down. You feel like 'Will it be tomorrow? Will I be able to fight another day?'"

As she continues to fight, she says she feels at ease knowing her face will live on for divers to see for decades.

"You don't know what tomorrow might bring. You might not be around because of cancer. But to know that the image of my face will be there for years... can't explain it. It's tremendous."

The reef will be placed off Palm Beach near The Breakers.

It's expected to be completed by next spring.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.