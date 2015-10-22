Banny Galicia's mother back from Guatemala, speaks about losing her daughter in plane crash

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH, Fla. - For the first time we are seeing the inside of the surburban Lake Worth home hit by a plane last week. The pilot, Dan Shalloway died when his plane plunged into the Mar-Mak Colony Club community off Lake Worth Road.

Banny Galicia, 21, was killed when the plane crashed into her bedroom. Her mother, Marta Galicia, returned from visiting her elderly mother in Guatemela to find a memorial for Banny outside of her home.

Not a lot is left of the life Marta built with her family. When she walks through what was once her dining room, the torched table brings back memories of her Banny's 21st birthday party just months ago.

"There are moments when I want to scream, but I hold myself back. I hold myself back because I don't know, I don't know how to explain the pain I'm feeling," said Galicia in Spanish.

The only thing salvageable from Banny's room was a guitar Marta says her daughter was trying to learn how to play.



"There's only a piece left. Even it is burned, it reminds me of her," added Galicia.

Banny was the baby of the family. Marta was surprised with the pregnancy at 40-years-old.

"21 years ago God gave her to me and now he took her away," said Galicia.

It's another hole in her heart. Fifteen years ago Marta says she lost one of her sons in an accident in Guatemala. Banny helped her get through it.



"There are moments when I don't believe it and that's why I had to see her. I had to see her to believe it and stop waiting for her to come home," said Galicia.

No matter how painful it was, Marta says she and her husband had to see Banny's body for themselves. Banny will be buried in Guatemala where her grandmother and the rest of her family lives.

"If we have faith in God, we will see her again," added Galicia.

The NTSB is still investigating the plane crash and has not released a cause. The family will have a funeral service for Banny on Thursday. On Monday, the body will be flown to Guatemala to be laid to rest.

Anyone who wishes to donate funds to help the family pay for costs associated with the funeral and recovery from the fire can donate to the Banny Galicia Memorial account at Wells Fargo.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.