Church members pray for Corey Jones

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla-- Church members at the Bible Church of God were trying to keep Wednesday night's services as normal as possible, but there was no denying the noticeable absence of Corey Jones.

This was the first Wednesday night service without Corey Jones. Normally, he would be playing drums for the service.



Pews at the Bible Church of God were filled with his family and loved ones, all hurt and still searching for answers.



"His death is not going to be in vain," said one of the pastors during the service. "This is not going to go down like that."



"We are going to try and keep things as normally as possible, but the hurt is definitely there," said Jones' cousin Allayshia Fordham.

Jones was shot and killed this past Sunday by Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja.

Jones was waiting for a tow truck near I-95 and PGA Blvd when police say Officer Raja went to investigate what he believed was an abandoned car. Raja was in plain clothes and an unmarked car.

Police say there was a confrontation between an armed Jones and the officer, ending in Officer Raja shooting and killing Jones.



As Corey’s family waits for answers, they’re asking for peace.



"We're just praying that the nation pulls together not for violence, not for hatred against the cops. We still need policemen. We're hoping they're going to be truthful and bring Corey's name to rest," said Fordham.

The family has hired prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump. The family, along with attorneys, are expected to speak Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

There is also a rally planed for Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

