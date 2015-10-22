JP McGlone: Community teams up to give Martin County man with cerebral palsy a taste of freedom

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - A crippling disease, cerebral palsy, has left a Martin County man bound to a wheel chair the majority of his life. But, a special gift delivered to JP McGlone Wednesday night is giving him a little taste of freedom, all thanks to a community with a desire to help.

Outside of his home, McGlone watched a new golf cart pull into his driveway as he cheered with excitement.

The cart has a special meaning for McGlone.

“I think it was good!” McGlone said.

It’s been nearly 8 months since he was able to ride in a golf cart. It was his favorite thing to do with his elderly neighbor before she passed away.

“If you were stuck in a wheelchair that you were depending on everybody to push, it was like freedom! We were going on the grass, we were driving crazy and he was laughing,” McGlone’s mother, Lisa Lupi,said.

Not wanting the fun to stop for McGlone, Lupi says her father told her to get McGlone his own cart before her father also passed away.

Making good on that request, Lupi found a golf cart for McGlone. When she offered to buy the cart, the owner and her neighbors quickly had a different idea.

“It was a joy for him to go with his neighbor on an afternoon ride so when we heard that, that touched our hearts, too,” said neighbor Pam Jackson.

Jackson says 15 to 20 neighbors put weeks of effort into making the cart special for McGlone, donating time and supplies to make it perfect for him.

“We just really wanted to make sure it was going to be good for JP,” Jackson said.

Those neighbors also included some Martin County firefighters who helped surprise McGlone and take him for his first spin.

“Just the happiness, it was awesome,” Jackson said.

Those neighbors, before Wednesday night, were strangers to McGlone. Now, they’re part of the village giving their time to give McGlone more time feeling free.

“People just stepping up to do something when you least expect it, that’s what makes this world go ‘round,” Lupi said.

Those neighbors say they’re also working to set up a GoFundMe account to help buy a new electric wheelchair for McGlone.

