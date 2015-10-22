Medical examiner confirms alligator attack killed Florida swimmer

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have confirmed that a swimmer's death at a central Florida state park was likely caused by an alligator attack -- the state's first such fatal attack since 2007.
The Volusia County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to local media Wednesday that 62-year-old James Okkerse, whose body was found Monday floating in Blue Springs State Park, had injuries consistent with an alligator attack.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://goo.gl/Nzp3VD) reports that a 12-foot alligator was spotted twice on Sunday when the park was forced to close temporarily after the sightings. Authorities on Monday shot the alligator after Okkerse's body was found. Friends said the DeBary man swam in the park every day.
The full autopsy report will take six to eight weeks to complete.
The Volusia County park is popular for kayaking and manatee watching.
