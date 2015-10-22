Janiya Thomas: Autopsy on body believed to be missing girl is inconclusive

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say the autopsy on the body found in a freezer believed to be that of a missing 11-year-old girl was inconclusive.
Bradenton Police Chief Michael Radzilowski told The Bradenton Herald on Wednesday that more medical testing is needed to determine the cause of death and for positive ID of Janiya Thomas.
The girl's mother, 31-year-old Keishanna Thomas, remained in jail Wednesday on contempt and child abuse charges. She has refused to talk about the whereabouts of Janiya. Another court hearing is scheduled for Thomas on Thursday.
An affidavit in the case said the siblings of Janiya told child welfare investigators that they went to school one day and never saw their sister again, and one boy told them, "I think she is dead or something."
