Explosive devices lead to arrest of Florida man on unrelated charge

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
SEBRING, Fla. (AP) -- Florida authorities say they've arrested a man following a bomb investigation that shut down a major road and led to the discovery of four explosive devices.
Local media are reporting 30-year-old Anthony Thomas Cauley has been arrested on an unrelated charge of grand theft.
One device was found inside an eye center in Sebring, about 85 miles south of Orlando, following a burglary report Wednesday morning. Officials say the other three devices were inside a backpack Cauley dropped after being spotted by police.
The sheriff's office says authorities responded to multiple calls about a man with Cauley's description this week after unexplained incidents involving air being let out of tires of vehicles belonging to store employees.
Investigators confirm all the devices have been detonated and disposed of.
Authorities are trying to determine a motive. Cauley remains in jail.
