Angry Birds 2, CamScanner: Apps stealing personal data raises qu

Angry Birds 2, CamScanner: Apps stealing personal data raises questions about iPhone security

    •   

TAMPA, Fla. - The tech giant once considered unhackable is now starting to find a troubling pattern in its ever popular app store.

This week, Apple announced it's pulling almost 300 apps after discovering secret imbedded codes that can track your e-mail address, network and device ID.

It's not super sensitive data, but still alarming for users.

"This was taken without our knowledge. I think that is the biggest thing. It was going behind users back," said Saxon Baum, Co-Founder of the crowd sourcing app WeVue based in Tampa.

He and other developers are mainly shocked because Apple is notorious for being so strict on what apps get approved and which ones get rejected.

It's the second incident in as many months involving Apple apps stealing personal information off your phone, leading to questions about how secure your data is on your phone.

Last month, it was revealed that popular apps like Angry Birds 2, CamScanner, among others, were also taking personal information without even knowing it.

Apparently it was because the developers were using a pirated version of the software to build the apps. Many of the affected apps have since been updated with a fix.

Kyle Mathews of Tampa runs the biggest third party forum for app developers. He calls the security flaws "surprising" but isn't convinced it's cracked the company's reputation.

"If the fact that two hacks is big news, it's probably a good thing for apple."

Apple has not released a list of the 300 apps they pulled from the store, but most of them were developed in China.

