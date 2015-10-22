Angry Birds 2, CamScanner: Apps stealing personal data raises questions about iPhone security

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

TAMPA, Fla. - The tech giant once considered unhackable is now starting to find a troubling pattern in its ever popular app store.

This week, Apple announced it's pulling almost 300 apps after discovering secret imbedded codes that can track your e-mail address, network and device ID.

It's not super sensitive data, but still alarming for users.

"This was taken without our knowledge. I think that is the biggest thing. It was going behind users back," said Saxon Baum, Co-Founder of the crowd sourcing app WeVue based in Tampa.

He and other developers are mainly shocked because Apple is notorious for being so strict on what apps get approved and which ones get rejected.

It's the second incident in as many months involving Apple apps stealing personal information off your phone, leading to questions about how secure your data is on your phone.

Last month, it was revealed that popular apps like Angry Birds 2, CamScanner, among others, were also taking personal information without even knowing it.

Apparently it was because the developers were using a pirated version of the software to build the apps. Many of the affected apps have since been updated with a fix.

Kyle Mathews of Tampa runs the biggest third party forum for app developers. He calls the security flaws "surprising" but isn't convinced it's cracked the company's reputation.

"If the fact that two hacks is big news, it's probably a good thing for apple."

Apple has not released a list of the 300 apps they pulled from the store, but most of them were developed in China.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.