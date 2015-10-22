Corey Jones never fired weapon in encounter with officer, Jones' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Corey Jones never fired weapon in encounter with officer, Jones' family attorney says

    •   

As the family of Corey Jones prepared to hold a news conference Thursday, their attorney is stating that Jones never fired his gun during an encounter with a Palm Beach Gardens police officer.

"He never fired his gun," attorney Benjamin Crump told USA Today . "This case screams out for explanation and a search for the truth and not to be white washed."

Abner Marcelin, spokesman for the Jones family and their attorneys, also stated that Jones did not fire his weapon.

Jones' car was parked on the side of Interstate 95 at PGA Boulevard waiting for a tow truck Sunday morning.

Police said Jones was armed and confronted Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja. The police department said Raja fired as the result of the confrontation and it resulted in Jones' death.

Authorities said they recovered a handgun at the scene and paperwork showed Jones bought it three days before the shooting.

There is no dashboard camera footage of the incident, nor was the officer wearing a body camera.

Both the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

CNN Newsource and the WPTV web team contributed to this report.

