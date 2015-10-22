Corey Jones rally held in Palm Beach Gardens

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Kudlow was in good condition and "doing well."

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Inn this June 6, 2018, photo, Senior White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The eyes of Palm Beach County -- and many across the nation – were focused on Palm Beach Gardens Thursday as a peaceful protest was held to oppose the fatal shooting of Corey Jones.

The city accommodated a variety of speakers at the demonstration in which hundreds attended. There was a podium and microphone provided as well as water and bathrooms.

Palm Beach County school spokeswoman Kathy Burstein said there was increased security at Palm Beach Garden High School on Thursday.

In a statement Wednesday, the city says it acknowledges the grief the family and many in the community are feeling.

Last Sunday Jones was near his car on an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Palm Beach Gardens. The family says the car was broken down.

Jones was approached by Officer Nouman Raja, who was wearing plain clothes and driving an unmarked car.

A confrontation ensued, ending with Jones being shot and killed by Raja.

Jones was armed but did not fire his weapon during the incident, according to family spokesman Abner Marcelin.

After the rally the city of Palm Beach Gardens issued the following statement:

Today the City of Palm Beach Gardens welcomed hundreds of citizens and family members of Mr. Corey Jones to facilitate their expression of loss and concern about the officer-involved shooting that led to Mr. Jones’ death.

We share in their sorrow and desire for all of the facts related to this tragedy to be known. We also respect the peaceful and genuine expressions shared at today’s events.

The City is actively cooperating with the pending investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office regarding the shooting of Mr. Jones.

The City also is similarly committed to cooperating fully with any other appropriate investigations into these events at the local, state or federal level.

We respect the deep sense of loss being felt by Mr. Jones’ family and the community, and recognize the significant concern that all have regarding full disclosure of all facts relevant to this tragic incident.

We share the family and the community’s deep interest in a timely and thorough investigation of all relevant facts and evidence, and the public disclosure of those findings as soon as possible.

While we are sensitive to the need and desire for investigative conclusions to be shared, it is essential that appropriate time be allotted to determine the facts and the truth – to get it right.

The City looks forward to the family and the public being apprised of all details, as the independent investigations continue.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.