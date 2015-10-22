US reports 8 deaths, 98 injuries from exploding air bags

Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. safety regulators say eight people have died and 98 people have been injured by exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp.
Those injured have suffered cuts to the neck, loss of eyesight and hearing and broken teeth, according to representatives of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, who gave the updated totals Thursday at a public meeting on the problem.
The agency says it knows of 89 driver's side and 32 passenger inflator ruptures. Nearly one in 10 ruptures of driver side air bags causes a death.
About 23.4 million Takata driver and passenger air bag inflators have been recalled on 19.2 million U.S. vehicles sold by 12 auto and truck makers.
The agency is moving toward taking over management of the massive recalls to speed up repairs.
