Florida Gov. Scott wants $250 million to lure jobs to state

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to create a massive $250 million fund that he can use to lure companies to the Sunshine State.
Scott says the "Florida Enterprise Fund" would allow Florida to compete against other states trying to land manufacturers and other companies. He announced the proposal Thursday during a meeting of the state's economic development agency.
But Scott's push comes while the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has grown skeptical over the need to spend more on business incentives.
A Senate panel this week grilled the head of Enterprise Florida over the issue. Scott asked the Florida Legislature for $85 million this year to use for business incentives, but legislators set aside about half that amount.
Scott is also proposing that legislative leaders have a final say over any business projects in excess of $1 million.