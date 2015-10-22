Despite 10-year respite from hurricanes, Floridians are still pa - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Despite 10-year respite from hurricanes, Floridians are still paying top dollar for insurance

picture by NASA picture by NASA

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Ex-chief, officers allegedly framed teen for burglaries in FL

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 17:46:03 GMT
    Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)Ex-law enforcement officials allegedly arrested a teen for a crime he didn't commit in order to keep a perfect record for burglary cases. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

    Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:42 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:42:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:21:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   

TAMPA, Fla. - If the Sunshine State gets through this season without a major hurricane, it will be 10 years since Florida was hit by a substantial tropical cyclone.

You would think our insurance rates would plummet, but in fact, Florida homeowners are still paying the highest insurance rates in the country.

The nightmarish storms of 2004 and 2005 caused billions in damage.  No one was surprised when insurance rates shot up the next year, but they've  didn't expect them to stay high.

"We haven't had a hurricane in 10 years. Rates ought to be coming down. We hear all these excuses or reasons from the insurance industry" says consumer attorney Sean Shaw.

Shaw doesn't buy the excuses.

Just a few years ago, the insurance industry was saying a spike in sinkhole claims explained the persistently high premiums.  Industry spokesperson Lynne McChristian admits that's no longer the case.

Now, there's another explanation.

"The cost of the materials used to rebuild a home, those are rising. And what insurance is based on for homes is the cost of rebuilding," McChristian said.

That's true, but in the absence of hurricanes, insurance companies haven't had to pay those higher rebuilding costs as often.

Many of Florida's biggest insurers have reported record profits, helped in part by this rare decade of calm in Florida.

But to the industry, the past doesn't seem to matter.

"What insurance has to do is to price for what is expected to happen in the future. And our history is a guide for that," said McChristian.
 
So, what's a consumer to do? Until state authorities start getting tougher on the insurance industry, the best you can do is aggressively shop -- get property insurance quotes from as many companies as you can to get the best rate.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.