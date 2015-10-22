Despite 10-year respite from hurricanes, Floridians are still paying top dollar for insurance

IHOP's Twitter bio was changed to "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers." And the burger chains started making fun of them.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

Biscayne Park Police Chief Raimundo Atesiano, as well as officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez, were indicted by federal officials for "conspiracy to violate civil rights under color of law."

TAMPA, Fla. - If the Sunshine State gets through this season without a major hurricane, it will be 10 years since Florida was hit by a substantial tropical cyclone.

You would think our insurance rates would plummet, but in fact, Florida homeowners are still paying the highest insurance rates in the country.



The nightmarish storms of 2004 and 2005 caused billions in damage. No one was surprised when insurance rates shot up the next year, but they've didn't expect them to stay high.



"We haven't had a hurricane in 10 years. Rates ought to be coming down. We hear all these excuses or reasons from the insurance industry" says consumer attorney Sean Shaw.



Shaw doesn't buy the excuses.

Just a few years ago, the insurance industry was saying a spike in sinkhole claims explained the persistently high premiums. Industry spokesperson Lynne McChristian admits that's no longer the case.

Now, there's another explanation.



"The cost of the materials used to rebuild a home, those are rising. And what insurance is based on for homes is the cost of rebuilding," McChristian said.



That's true, but in the absence of hurricanes, insurance companies haven't had to pay those higher rebuilding costs as often.

Many of Florida's biggest insurers have reported record profits, helped in part by this rare decade of calm in Florida.

But to the industry, the past doesn't seem to matter.



"What insurance has to do is to price for what is expected to happen in the future. And our history is a guide for that," said McChristian.



So, what's a consumer to do? Until state authorities start getting tougher on the insurance industry, the best you can do is aggressively shop -- get property insurance quotes from as many companies as you can to get the best rate.

